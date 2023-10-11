Northern Financial Advisors Inc Sells 169 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $457.98 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $502.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $448.64 and its 200 day moving average is $389.41. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 110.62, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NVIDIA to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.95.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

