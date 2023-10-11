Nvest Financial LLC Sells 3,490 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nvest Financial LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.0% of Nvest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $129.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $145.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.30.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

