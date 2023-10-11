NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Increased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.5% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 23,296 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 12,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $457.98 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $502.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 110.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $448.64 and a 200 day moving average of $389.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.95.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

