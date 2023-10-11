NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.6% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,130,327 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,290,856,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $457.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $448.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 110.62, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $502.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.