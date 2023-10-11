Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 281.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 446.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on OSBC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $615.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.03 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 19.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

