PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 240 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,149 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 21.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 372,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,572,000 after purchasing an additional 66,281 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Amazon.com by 11.6% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 84,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 37,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 147,115 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,178,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $129.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $145.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.30.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

