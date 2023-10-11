PFG Advisors Buys 5,060 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,688 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.9% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 45,198 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 21.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 372,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,572,000 after purchasing an additional 66,281 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.6% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 84,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.30.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.0 %

AMZN opened at $129.48 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.49 and a 200 day moving average of $123.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.