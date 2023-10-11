Pflug Koory LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pflug Koory LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,291 shares of company stock worth $13,555,462 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $138.06 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $139.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

