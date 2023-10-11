Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $71.88

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 71.88 ($0.88) and traded as low as GBX 65.50 ($0.80). Picton Property Income shares last traded at GBX 66 ($0.81), with a volume of 755,661 shares changing hands.

Picton Property Income Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £363.61 million, a P/E ratio of -412.50 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 68.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 71.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.17.

Picton Property Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Picton Property Income’s payout ratio is currently -2,500.00%.

About Picton Property Income

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £761 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 49 assets and with around 400 occupiers (as at 30 June 2023). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

