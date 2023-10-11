Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 391.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 23.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 18.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $93.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $114.59. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -548.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.01.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $651.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, CFO Grant Brown sold 6,679 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $681,391.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,558.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $429,300.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,648.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Grant Brown sold 6,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $681,391.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,558.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $4,110,124. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

