Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROIV. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.24. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.68% and a negative net margin of 1,233.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 402.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roivant Sciences news, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 1,526,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $58,000,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,602,578. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 181,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $2,025,637.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 644,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,170,112.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 1,526,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 79,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,602,578. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,704,995 shares of company stock valued at $226,790,929. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 25.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

