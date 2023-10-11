Roth Mkm Boosts Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Price Target to $6.75

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Roth Mkm from $6.00 to $6.75 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UEC. StockNews.com raised Uranium Energy to a sell rating in a report on Sunday. TD Cowen began coverage on Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a speculative buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a speculative buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.65.

Uranium Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Insider Activity at Uranium Energy

UEC opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29. Uranium Energy has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -538.50 and a beta of 1.93.

In other Uranium Energy news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Uranium Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

