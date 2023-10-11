Scotiabank Lowers Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target to $122.50

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $130.00 to $122.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Friday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $94.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 632.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.07. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $84.16 and a 12-month high of $129.95.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.14). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 47.47% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 351,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,028,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $20,560,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 74,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,398,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,604,000 after acquiring an additional 305,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

