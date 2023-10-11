SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,610,000 after purchasing an additional 155,068 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,827,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,359,000 after acquiring an additional 78,546 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $98,070,000. JAT Capital Mgmt LP lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,391,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,313,000 after purchasing an additional 716,408 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,143,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,086,000 after purchasing an additional 14,756 shares during the last quarter.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.89.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.42. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $68.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.90.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.15%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SeaWorld Entertainment

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $193,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,174,337.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 44,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $2,190,251.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,876.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $193,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,174,337.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,873 shares of company stock worth $2,634,211 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.