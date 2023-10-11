Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.35

Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.35 and traded as low as $22.15. Security Federal shares last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.
Security Federal Stock Down 0.9 %
The company has a market cap of $72.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average is $24.35.
Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Security Federal had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter.
Security Federal Increases Dividend
About Security Federal
Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in South Carolina and Georgia. It offers various deposit products, such as savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts.
