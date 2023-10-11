Segment Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphabet from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $138.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $139.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,291 shares of company stock worth $13,555,462 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

