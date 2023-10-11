Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 527,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 615.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $4.10 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI lowered Sirius XM from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In related news, CEO Jennifer C. Witz bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,557,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

