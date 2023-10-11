Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

SPT has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Sprout Social from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.18.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $50.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.23. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $74.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $79.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 17.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $69,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,198.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,110 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $584,608.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 470,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,743,239.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $69,930.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,198.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,901 shares of company stock worth $2,721,805 in the last quarter. 11.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Sprout Social by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

