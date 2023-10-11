TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $4.85 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.0% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $129.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.46. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.95, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $145.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

