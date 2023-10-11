Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95,691 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Twilio were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $450,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 146,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after buying an additional 18,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Twilio from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

Insider Activity

In other Twilio news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 7,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $470,644.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 427,921 shares in the company, valued at $25,953,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 7,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $470,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 427,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,953,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $175,193.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,115,740.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,691 shares of company stock worth $2,187,282. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Stock Up 1.4 %

TWLO stock opened at $58.14 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.24. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.52 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Featured Articles

