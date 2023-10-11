Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $863,000 Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 118.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 98,052 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 45,214 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,615.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director William W. Burke sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $65,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at $578,615.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $61,612.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

Shares of ATGE opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.10. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $47.25. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $364.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.89 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATGE shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adtalem Global Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

