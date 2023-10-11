TFB Advisors LLC Acquires 1,689 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,936 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.6% of TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,518,749 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $437,855,000 after buying an additional 94,563 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $328.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Guggenheim upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.34.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

