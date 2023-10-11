Tiedemann Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,198 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $129.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.30.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

