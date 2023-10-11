Todd Mcelhatton Sells 10,000 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,245.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Todd Mcelhatton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 6th, Todd Mcelhatton sold 23,168 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $184,880.64.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Todd Mcelhatton sold 65,478 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $516,621.42.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $86,800.00.

Zuora Stock Up 0.6 %

Zuora stock opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.81 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 26.67% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Quarry LP bought a new position in Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 8,200.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 94.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZUO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

