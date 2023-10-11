Towerpoint Wealth LLC Has $240,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.30.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $129.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.95, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

