Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,762 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Transocean were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Transocean by 8,124.0% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,112 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 42.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 31.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,545 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on RIG. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Transocean from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Transocean from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Transocean from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Transocean Price Performance

NYSE:RIG opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.94. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.58 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 37.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

In related news, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $3,367,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 984,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,366,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Transocean news, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $3,367,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 984,317 shares in the company, valued at $8,366,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $470,668.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 417,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,225.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 455,183 shares of company stock worth $3,853,479. Insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

