Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells $27,150.00 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $27,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,751,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,659,569.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 6th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 25,582 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $141,468.46.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $56,700.00.

On Thursday, September 28th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 17,645 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $106,399.35.

On Friday, September 22nd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 30,022 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $186,136.40.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 41,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $253,150.00.

On Monday, September 18th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 33,375 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $202,252.50.

On Monday, September 11th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $93,900.00.

On Thursday, September 7th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 35,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $235,550.00.

On Monday, August 28th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 6,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $42,120.00.

On Friday, August 25th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 18,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $122,220.00.

Travelzoo Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.43. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.65.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 159.01% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.73 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TZOO. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Travelzoo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter worth about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 214.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter worth about $65,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 21.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Travelzoo

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

