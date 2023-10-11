Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,444 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Twilio by 98,059.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 736,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,837,000 after buying an additional 735,445 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 111.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 4.7% in the second quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Twilio from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 2,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $156,624.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,674,138.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 7,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $454,439.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,302,436. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 2,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $156,624.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,674,138.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,691 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,282. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio stock opened at $58.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.69. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $79.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.52 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

