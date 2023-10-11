UBS Group Lowers Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $74.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on JCI. Barclays reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC upgraded Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.21.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI stock opened at $52.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.08. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $6,120,354.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 381,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,979,000 after purchasing an additional 194,857 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12,620.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

