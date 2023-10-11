Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) PT Lowered to $90.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RARE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.86.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.50. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by ($0.14). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 178.91% and a negative return on equity of 220.54%. The business had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Erik Harris sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $227,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,626.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $36,035.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,777 shares in the company, valued at $883,315.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $227,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,626.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,133 shares of company stock worth $352,046 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 112,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 33.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $546,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 314.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 334,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,395,000 after purchasing an additional 253,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 53.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 388,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after purchasing an additional 135,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

