VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,066 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GDX stock opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $36.26.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.