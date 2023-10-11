Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Major Shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lp Sells 20,000 Shares

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $479,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,666,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,887,873.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tensile Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vertex alerts:

On Friday, October 6th, Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 120,000 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $2,910,000.00.

On Friday, September 29th, Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 60,000 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,401,600.00.

Vertex Stock Performance

VERX opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.90. Vertex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -110.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Vertex had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.91 million. Research analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

VERX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Vertex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vertex in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Vertex from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vertex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vertex

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vertex by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.