Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,491,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,231,193,000 after buying an additional 2,688,798 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after buying an additional 54,326,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,707,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,525,000 after buying an additional 748,917 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $4,609,399,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $158.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.50. The firm has a market cap of $411.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.06.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

