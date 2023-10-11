Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. 51job restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,291 shares of company stock valued at $13,555,462. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $138.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $139.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.88 and its 200 day moving average is $122.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

