Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Sells 160 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 29,281 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 90,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $129.48 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $145.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.95, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.30.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

