Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.52

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.52 and traded as low as $22.70. Woodside Energy Group shares last traded at $22.83, with a volume of 1,530,988 shares traded.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodside Energy Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOPEY. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,166 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,046,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,097,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.