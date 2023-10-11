Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,044 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,493 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,984 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 13,203 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $93.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -587.44 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.30. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -625.00%.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at $144,658.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.80.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

