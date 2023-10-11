Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CAO Sells $151,416.99 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $151,416.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shane Crehan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 12th, Shane Crehan sold 3,722 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $263,108.18.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $67.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.22. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.45 and a 12 month high of $89.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of -0.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.28. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZM. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.55.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

