Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Robert J. Traube Sells 49,148 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 49,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $391,218.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,846.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zuora Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ZUO opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.82.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Zuora had a negative net margin of 26.67% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. The business had revenue of $108.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zuora by 8.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Zuora by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

