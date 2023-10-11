Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Insider Andrew M. Cohen Sells 3,858 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $30,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zuora Stock Performance

NYSE:ZUO opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $12.12.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.81 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 26.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZUO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth about $1,986,000,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zuora by 8,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Zuora by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

