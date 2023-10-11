Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Insider Sells $25,024.00 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $25,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of ZUO opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.82. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $12.12.
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.81 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 26.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Zuora during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zuora by 8,200.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Zuora by 94.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zuora during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.
