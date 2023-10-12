1,065 Shares in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,243,000 after purchasing an additional 117,571 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,090,000 after purchasing an additional 74,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $31.80 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.55.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.98 million. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -11.74%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

