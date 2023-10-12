436 Shares in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IOSP. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 226.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Innospec by 74.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Innospec in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

IOSP stock opened at $101.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.18. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.76 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.58 and its 200 day moving average is $102.23.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $480.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.97 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innospec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

