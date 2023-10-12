52,456 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Bought by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 52,456 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,175,000. Apple comprises about 3.2% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Up 0.8 %

AAPL stock opened at $179.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.