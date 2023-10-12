AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Stock Position Lifted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,412,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,447,000 after purchasing an additional 121,556 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,142,000 after purchasing an additional 48,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,646,000 after purchasing an additional 20,914 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 32.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,068,000 after purchasing an additional 237,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter worth $31,153,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASIX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AdvanSix from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, CL King decreased their target price on AdvanSix from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

AdvanSix Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.20. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.13 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $427.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.37%.

Insider Activity at AdvanSix

In related news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $132,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,672.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $37,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $132,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,672.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,335 shares of company stock worth $201,531 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AdvanSix Company Profile

(Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.