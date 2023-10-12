Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Position Lessened by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $79,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 75.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALK opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.31 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.68.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

