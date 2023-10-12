Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $770,000 Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 13.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,027.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 55,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 50,200 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Rivermont Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 291.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of BBWI opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.25. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

