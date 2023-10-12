Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.1% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,530,462 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $140.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.37. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $141.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

