Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s 9th Largest Position

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,511 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.8% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.2% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,847,235 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $240,279,000 after purchasing an additional 284,312 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the second quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 12,312 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 52,874 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 12,542 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $131.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 103.80, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $145.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.