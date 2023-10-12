Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,108 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parker Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 56.3% in the second quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in Amazon.com by 6.1% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 87,688 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 45,198 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the second quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $131.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.30.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

